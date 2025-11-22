35-yr-old man held for brutally raping 13-yr-old neighbour

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old neighbour while she was alone at home on Wednesday, said the police. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the Nalasopara police, the accused lives in the same colony as the girl and works in a private company. The police said that the incident occurred around 5.30pm on Wednesday when the accused went to the minor’s house to inquire about her father. He asked for her father’s number and the girl gave it to him since he was a family acquaintance.

The police said that once the accused noticed the minor was alone at home, he asked her to fetch him a glass of water. As soon as the survivor went into the kitchen, the accused followed her, grabbed her from behind. The terrified girl tried to escape but the accused sexually assaulted her, and then left, threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

When the girl’s parents returned home at 8.00pm, they found her sitting in a corner, frightened, said the police. When they asked what happened the minor burst into tears and recounted the ordeal. The family was shocked to hear of the brutal assault and immediately took her to the Nalasopara police station.

Based on the family’s complaint, the Nalasopara police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police inspector Kumar Gaurav of the Nalasopara police station said, “After the complaint was registered, we immediately launched a search for the accused, and arrested him later that night.”