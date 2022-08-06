362Cr drug haul: Case transferred to Navi Mumbai ATS after links to Pakistan established
After links to Afghanistan and Pakistan surfaced in the ₹362Cr drug case, the case has been transferred to Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Navi Mumbai unit.
“While it is suspected that the drugs in the container were loaded in Afghanistan, we have also identified a suspect in the case who is originally from Pakistan. Due to the links of both the countries, the case is now transferred to ATS,” an officer privy to the investigations said.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai crime branch that was investigating the case has also found that there are three more wanted accused in the case from Punjab who are untraceable. Till now, two arrests have been made. The accused arrested are Harsimran Sethi (37) from Delhi, who ordered the consignment, and his aide Mahendra Singh Rathod (40) from Mundra, who worked as a clearing agent. According to the police, even as Sethi claimed that he was not aware of what was hidden in the consignment, police claimed to have procured enough evidence to establish his role.
The container, which had drugs hidden in the door frame, was carrying marbles in it and was ordered using Sethi’s documents.
“We are yet to receive all the documents and investigation reports in the case. Once we get them, we would continue to trace the links that the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has established,” a source from ATS said.
Meanwhile, following the seizure of the huge amount of drugs, ATS across the State have been asked to be more vigilant and keep a tab on drug dealings in their respective areas.
“We have been asked to be vigilant about pubs, paan shops, hookah parlours and any other suspicious places wherein there could be usage of drugs,” the ATS source said.
-
Caught on camera: Mob assaults Delhi cop inside police station; probe ordered
The Delhi Police have arrested two accused and deployed teams to identify and nab others after a video of a head constable being beaten up by a mob went viral on social media on Saturday. A man in a seemingly torn white shirt grabs Prakash by the collar and assaults him. The man can also be purportedly seen slapping the police personnel, and no one in the crowd seems to have stopped him.
-
2 booked for robbing biker of mobile phones, credit card in Bhiwandi
Two unidentified persons allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of a 51-year-old man and robbed three mobile phones worth ₹20,000 at Harihant Compound area in Kalher village in Bhiwandi early this week. The two also stole the man's credit card and splurged it on shopping for ₹1.50 lakh. The victim, Anil Shankar Lalpahuja, who resides in Louiswadi area in Nitin Company, Thane, complained to the Narpoli police station on Friday.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Life eyes expansion in Asia, Africa Blockchain-enabled transaction framework 'XPay. Life' has announced its expansion plan in 15 more new states in India and as well as rest of Asia and Africa region. Deepak Ananth, COO, XPay. Pi Green Innovations receives an India patent for filter-less technology City-based cleantech startup Pi Green Innovations has been granted the India patent for its filter-less technology 'Carbon Cutter'. The company filed for its India patent in 2017.
-
Amid spike in Covid cases, Centre asks Karnataka to focus on testing
As the number of coronavirus cases has seen a sharp rise in recent times, the central government asked Karnataka and six other states to focus on testing and promoting Covid-appropriate behavior. The Centre also asked the state governments to increase the pace of vaccinations to control the numbers. In a letter written by health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, he predicted that the upcoming festival seasons in the states might lead to mass gatherings and it can lead to the spike in the number. In his letter to Karnataka principal secretary for health TK Anil Kumar, Bhushan wrote the state is reporting high average daily new cases for the past month.
-
#DelhiAtDusk: The breathtaking transition from day to dark
To say that Delhi is beautiful at dusk would be an understatement. Think places like Sunder Nursery, Lodi Garden, and Qutub Minar, where one hopes for monsoon evenings to stay still forever. At the Safdarjung's Tomb, Humayun's Tomb and Red Fort, one can enter early and keep exploring until sunset when the lights illuminate these historical buildings. The transition from dark to bright is quite breathtaking!
