390 victims of Kandivli fake vaccination scam to be vaccinated on Saturday

The 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Co-operative Housing Society in Kandivli (West), who were victims of the fake Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be vaccinated on Saturday in a special drive organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the civic amenity centre at Mahavir Nagar in Kandivli on Saturday.

In Mumbai, a vaccination scam broke on June 14 when residents of Hiranandani Society realised something was amiss after certificated generated by CoWIN got two crucial details wrong — the date of the vaccination drive and name of the hospital they tied up with. It turned out that the certificates, like the vaccine doses, were fakes.

At Kandivli, around 390 citizens were given fake doses. Later more such victims were identified, taking the total count to around 3,000 in around dozen such incidents across the city.

Following this, BMC had, earlier this month, written to both the state and Central governments seeking guidelines on administering Covid-19 vaccines to the victims of fake vaccination scam in the city. In a statement issued on Friday, BMC confirmed that vaccination for the 390 citizens in Kandivli will be conducted on Saturday.

“According to police investigation, the list of citizens who are suspected to have been given fake vaccines has been handed over by the police to the municipal administration. The information of these citizens is being verified by the municipal administration on the basis of mobile numbers on the CoWIN website,” BMC said in a statement. Civic officials maintained that other victims of such fake vaccination scam across the city will be vaccinated in a phased manner.

The BMC statement further said that those, who were vaccinated at such fake vaccination drives but were given genuine doses of vaccine, will be administered the second dose after the completion of 84 days in case of Covishield and 28 days in case of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, 82,062 citizens were vaccinated in the city on Friday. So far, 6,684,815 doses have been administered in the city and 1,506,647 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated with both doses.