MUMBAI: A 39-year-old plumber died on Sunday morning after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near Sindhi Colony in Chembur. Police said they are scanning CCTV footage of the locality and nearby roads to identify the offending vehicle and its driver. 39-year-old plumber killed in hit-and-run in Chembur

According to Chunabhatti police, the plumber, Sunil Khandu Palke, was a resident SRA Co-operative Society in Lal Dongar, Chembur. He lived there with his wife Deepali, 37, their son and his mother.

“Palke spoke to his wife around 1.30am on Sunday and told her he was on his way home. But he stopped answering calls after that. When he did not return home till 6.30am, his son called him on his mobile phone again,” said a police officer.

This time, the call was answered by a policeman who told him that his father had met with an accident and was rushed to Sion hospital. Palke died in the hospital later while undergoing treatment, said the police officer.

The Chunabhatti police have booked the owner of the unidentified vehicle under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.