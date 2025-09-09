MUMBAI: A three-year-old girl died and five other family members were left in critical condition in a suspected food poisoning case in Bhayandar on Sunday night. 3-year-old girl dies, five family members critical in suspected food poisoning case

The incident came to light when Shivshankar Ramjilal Koiri, 38, a resident of Harishchandra Nagar near Aradhana Estate, received a call from his wife Rajkumari around 9pm. She informed him that her brother, Ramesh Kanaiyalal Morya, 30, had stopped answering his phone. Alarmed, Koiri rushed to Ramesh’s home in Bajrang Nagar, Bhayander West.

“I found the house door locked from inside,” Koiri recounted. “When there was no response, I forced the door open. What I saw was horrifying — Ramesh, his wife Nilam, 28, their daughters Chahat, 8, Anamika, 6, Dipali, 3, and Ramesh’s brother Rajkumar alias Bablu, 40, all lying unconscious on mats, frothing at the mouth.”

Despite efforts to revive them by sprinkling water on their faces, none regained consciousness. Koiri and neighbours rushed the family to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, also known as Tembha Hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared that Dipali — affectionately called Nakku — had already succumbed. The remaining five were rushed in critical condition, two of the daughters transferred later to JJ Hospital for specialised care.

Initial police investigations led by the Bhayander police revealed alarming details. Senior inspector Jitendra Kamble said, “Ramesh had purchased chicken earlier that day, which was prepared along with other items — boiled eggs, rice, and vada pav. After the meal, the family began experiencing severe nausea, vomiting, and acute stomach pain.”

A preliminary autopsy, however, revealed that Dipali’s stomach was empty, prompting forensic authorities to collect viscera and food samples for detailed analysis. The food samples were sent to the lab to determine the exact nature of the suspected poisoning.

Deputy commissioner of police Rahul Chauhan confirmed that the case has been registered as an accidental death report (ADR) but did not rule out foul play. “We have collected food samples and called in a forensic team. The gas company was also asked to check for any possible gas leakage,” Chauhan said.

Ramesh, who regained consciousness on Monday at Temba Hospital, offered a puzzling account. “I had consumed hooch and was drunk,” he said. “When I came home at 8 pm, I told my wife to wake me up for dinner, but the next thing I knew, I was in the hospital.” The police are now probing Ramesh’s and his wife Nilam’s background to investigate if the poisoning was deliberate.

The residents remain in grief, with neighbours expressing shock over the sudden turn of events. “We never imagined something like this could happen here,” said a neighbour.