4 arrested for attempting to murder pharmacist in Raigad

A fortnight after an attempted murder of a Mangaon man by firing a shot, Local Crime Branch (LCB) from Raigad arrested four persons including his sister’s boyfriend and contract killers.

According to the police, the sister of victim Shubham Jaiswal (24) was in a relationship which Jaiswal did not approve. Hence, her boyfriend Mayur Gavali (21) hired contract killers to shoot Jaiswal.

The incident occurred at midnight of February 11 outside Jaiswal’s pharmacy in Mangaon, Raigad, while he was shutting the shop and going home. Two bike-borne assailants attacked Jaiswal by shooting a round of fire at him, hurting him on his abdomen. Jaiswal was treated in a hospital at Mumbai and was saved.

On February 24, his father received an extortion call in which the callers demanded ₹2Cr ransom in order to not kill his son. “We had been trying to trace the bike that was used in crime with the help of CCTV footage. The bike was traced to Mumbai. The call by the accused also helped us in finding the location and comparing the dump data following which the accused were traced and arrested from Rabale and Mumbra,” a police officer from LCB said.

Gavali, Ajay Avchar (20), Rajesh Shelke (22) and Nitin Kamble (24) were arrested in the case. Gavali is the main accused who planned the murder and hired the rest for the killing and then making the ransom call.

Gavali had befriended Jaiswal’s sister via social media and the two were later in a relationship. Jaiswal didn’t approve of it and then confiscated his sister’s phone that irked Gavali. According to police, Gavali had paid ₹80,000 to the trio whom he hired.