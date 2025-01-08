Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 booked for cheating 9 medical aspirants of 45L

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2025 08:40 AM IST

MUMBAI: Four booked for cheating nine medical aspirants of ₹45 lakh by falsely promising admissions through SEZ Academy in Sakinaka.

MUMBAI: The Sakinaka police have booked four persons for cheating nine medical aspirants to the tune of 45 lakh. Police said the accused operated the SEZ academy in Sakinaka and falsely assured guardians of securing medical admissions for their wards.

4 booked for cheating 9 medical aspirants of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45L
4 booked for cheating 9 medical aspirants of 45L

One of the complainants, Suryakant Gaikwad, a Chembur resident, mentioned in the FIR that when his daughter was looking for admission in a medical college after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, he came across a Facebook advertisement of SEZ Academy in November 2024, that claimed they could help in securing an MBBS seat.

When he visited the academy, the retired RBI employee was assured that they could arrange his daughter’s admission on a lesser budget in Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Sangli. On November 4, Gaikwad met Pratiksha Angre, Aradhya Chaturvedi and Ravindara Saket, who claimed to be the heads of Sez academy, for securing a seat. They demanded 68.50 lakh for the entire admission process, asking him to hurry up as purportedly only one seat was left. Thereafter, the victim issued a cheque of 5 lakh to them.

But Gaikwad got a rude shock when he directly contacted Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences & Research and found out that his daughter’s name was not in the list of admitted students. SEZ academy stopped responding to his calls and when he visited their office, he found it shut.

The victim later came to know that the accused had defrauded other parents also of their money, collectively amounting to 45 lakh. The police have booked the trio who claimed to be heads of SEZ academy and a certain Amit Sharma under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On