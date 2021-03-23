4 killed, 7 injured as two trucks collide in Palghar near Mumbai

Four persons were killed and seven were injured when a truck, carrying cement bricks, collided head on with a container filled with refrigerators at Dadhde-Palavpada village in Vikramgad, Palghar district late on Sunday night. The two truck drivers have been booked by Vikramgad police. No arrest has been made, as the duo is admitted in hospital for treatment.

The truck was heading to Bhiwandi while the container was proceeding to Vapi, Gujarat from Bhiwandi when the drivers — Surendra Chauhan, 30, and Mohammad Eijaz Ahmed, 27 — lost control and collided with each other, said senior inspector Mahesh Balwantrao. After the collision, the truck ran into seven bystanders, injuring them, said Balwantrao.

“We have admitted Chauhan in Jawhar Hospital and Ahmed in Vikramgad Hospital. We have registered a case against the duo under sections 304(a) (causing death by negligence), 337, 338 (causing hurt), 427 (mischief), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The dead have been identified as Sachin Khanjode, Anil Kharpade, and Jayant Raote. Another victim is yet to be identified,” said Balwantrao.