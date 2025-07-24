4 men caught trying to abduct girls in Mumbai; came dressed as transgenders

The Vasai police in Mumbai have arrested four men for allegedly trying to kidnap three school girls on their way home from school on Tuesday afternoon. The attempt was foiled as the girls acted quickly and alerted locals who assaulted the suspects and handed them over to the Vasai police . Suspecting that the foiled kidnapping attempt was linked to a child trafficking racket, the police said, “We are now trying to find out whether the three are a part of any big gang.”(Representative image)

According to the police, the incident took place around noon in Papadi, Vasai, when three of the men, dressed as transgenders, stopped the girls near under the pretext of asking for their address.

The girls grew suspicious and one of them, who lived close by, ran to inform her father, who immediately rushed to the spot with a friend and gathered other locals. Together they caught the accused as they were trying to flee, and beat them up before handing them over to the police.

The police said that the fourth accused, an auto driver, was also arrested, his autorickshaw seized, and an FIR registered against all four.

The incident has sparked a lot of anger and fear among parents in the area. According to the police, they have been issuing notices to make the public aware of numerous incidents of children going missing in the Vasai area.