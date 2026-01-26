MUMBAI: An assistant police inspector and three constables attached to the RCF police station have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewellery during a raid on suspected Bangladeshi nationals said to be residing illegally in Mumbai, police said. 4 police personnel arrested for stealing gold and cash from Bangladeshi national

The accused have been identified as assistant police inspector Vijay Sutar and constables Yogesh Khandge, Nemane and Petkar, all part of the police station’s Anti-Terrorism Cell unit. They were arrested by Zone 6 police after an internal inquiry found merit in a complaint lodged by a social worker.

According to officials, the alleged incident took place around a month ago during a drive against illegal Bangladeshi nationals suspected to be living in the city without valid documents. During one such operation, the team allegedly raided the house of an alleged Bangladeshi woman under the RCF police station’s jurisdiction and seized cash and gold jewellery from her premises.

However, the complainant later approached the police, alleging that the personnel had entered the house and stolen the money and jewels kept inside. “The police team came to the house and took away the cash and gold jewellery,” the complainant said in her complaint.

Following the allegations, senior officers ordered a preliminary inquiry. Investigators reviewed the sequence of events, recorded statements and examined material that corroborated the complaint, police sources said.

The inquiry reportedly found the complaint to be genuine, following which an FIR was registered against the four policemen under relevant legal provisions late Sunday night. Soon after the case was registered, the four were taken into custody.

The accused are currently in police custody and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.