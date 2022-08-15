40 visually impaired youngsters create 75 feet long eco-tricolour

Mumbai: To mark India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, as many as 40 visually impaired children created a 75 feet long national flag of India in four hours. The participants, who are between the ages 5-25 years, used eco-friendly components like tulsi, paper, and flowers to signify the colours of the flags.

The saffron colour in the flag was created by using marigold flowers, the green colour in the flag was made using tulsi leaves and the white portion of the flag along with the blue coloured Ashoka Chakra was created by using papers.

The event was organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), G/North ward office and senior officials said that they have registered themselves in the Limca and Indian Book of Records.

Sumit Patil from the NGO Shreerang Charitable Trust, who have been training these children from the past 15 years, said that these children don’t even know how the national flag looks yet their dedication is praiseworthy.

“The uniqueness of this drive is that these children designed the flag, even though they don’t know what the tricolour looks like. This is a complete eco-friendly flag that we have made and after the independence day is over, we will dispose of the creation by using the sediments for creating incense sticks (Agarbatti),” said Patil.

He said that he is hopeful that the name of these children will be registered in the record books, since this is the first time such an initiative has been taken up in the country.

Patil explained that the entire project, for drafting the design to implement it, has been carried out by the children.

Meanwhile, participants in the drive told that it took them more than four hours to make the flag. “We started making the flag from 9am and finished it around 1pm. All of us have been allotted our roles specifically so that we can do our jobs without any confusion,” said Bhushan Thomre, a participant.

Manashree Soman, another participant said, “This is an eco-tricolour and a primary objective of participating in this drive is to raise awareness about the environment as well,”

Meanwhile, officials of the BMC’s G/North ward said that all the logistics, including the hall, where the drive has been taking place is being provided by the civic body.

“The objective of this drive is to bring everyone together. This is the 75th year of India’s independence and everyone including children with disabilities has their right to participate and take part in the festival,” said an official.