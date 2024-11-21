THANE: Around 400 transgenders from Kalyan East boycotted voting to protest the alleged humiliation of their leader, Nita Kene, at a polling station. Kene, who has spinal injuries, was denied entry into the booth in her rickshaw and was reportedly told, “Don’t vote if you want to take the rickshaw inside.” Outraged, the transgender community gathered near polling booth 142, blocking the road and demanding respect for their leader. 400 transgenders boycott voting in Kalyan

Deputy commissioner of police, Atul Zende, along with civic and election commission officials, visited the scene to mediate. Later, they also went to Kene’s residence to personally request her to vote. Finally, in the evening, Kene, along with 150 members of her community, cast their votes.

Expressing her frustration, Nita Kene said, “I have been voting in every election despite my spinal injuries over the past few years. While being denied entry with a rickshaw was understandable, the way in which a woman police constable and a male officer spoke to us was deeply humiliating. Who truly benefits from our voting? Society does, not us. If this is how they treat me, how will they treat others in our community?”