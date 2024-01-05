close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 42-year-old man's body found in a creek in Thane

42-year-old man’s body found in a creek in Thane

ByN K Gupta
Jan 06, 2024 05:22 AM IST

A 42-year-old man's body was found in a creek in Thane. The body was in a decomposed condition and has been sent for further medical procedure.

Thane: A 42-year-old man’s body was found in Parsik Retibunder creek in Thane on Thursday evening, said an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Laxman Doke, 42, who resided with his family at Shivsai Apartment in Vartak Nagar in Thane West.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, said, “We rushed to the spot along with one rescue vehicle, one pickup, fire brigade team. Mumbra police also rushed to the spot. The body was pulled out from the creek with the help of fire officials and locals.”

An RDMC official said that the body was sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane for further medical procedure or post-mortem. The body was in a decomposed condition. They have recovered an Aadhar card from his pocket which helped identify the deceased. Mumbra police are carrying out further investigations.

