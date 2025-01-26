MUMBAI: As many as 43 police personnel from Maharashtra have been selected for the President’s service medals for their dedication and service to the state, which will be distributed on Republic Day, today. Among these, four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been chosen for the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, while 39 officers will receive the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service. 43 Maharashtra police officials to be honoured with President’s Medals on Republic Day

The four officers honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service are: Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, additional director general of police, Dattatraya Rajaram Karale, inspector general of police, Sunil Baliramji Phulari, inspector general of police, Ramchandra Kende, commandant.

The 39 officers awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service include several senior officials such as: Sanjay Darade, inspector general of police, Virendra Mishra, inspector general of police, Arti Prakash Singh, inspector general of police, Chandra Kishore Ramjilal Mina, inspector general of police.

Four officers from the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate will also be honoured with the prestigious President’s Medal. The awardees include additional commissioner of police Deepak Sakore, assistant commissioner of police Dharmapal Bansode, senior police inspector Rajendra Karbhari Kote of Kalamboli Police Station, and assistant police sub-inspector Jitendra Vitthal Mhatre. These officers have been praised for their outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public safety.

Additionally, the list features superintendents of police, deputy superintendents, and members of the inspector cadre and police constabulary, whose contributions have exemplified resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Significance of the awards

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is conferred upon officers who have demonstrated an exceptional record of service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) recognises valuable contributions characterised by resourcefulness and dedication.

This year, a total of 942 personnel from police, fire services, home guards, civil defence, and correctional services have been honoured with gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2025. Among these, 95 Gallantry Awards have been conferred, recognising acts of bravery and selflessness.