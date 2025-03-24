MUMBAI: In the grim reality of ragging in Indian educational institutions, medical colleges are the worst offenders, accounting for 38.6% of total complaints, 35.4% of serious cases, and 45.1% of ragging-related deaths in the last three years. 45% ragging deaths in medical colleges: Report

This was stated in ‘State of Ragging in India 2022-24’, the latest report of the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE), released on March 24, International Day for the Right to the Truth.

The report, based on 3,156 complaints registered with the National Anti-Ragging Helpline, reveals 51 student deaths linked to ragging, a number almost as high as the 57 student suicides reported in Kota, a coaching hub in Rajasthan, during the same period. The report also ranked institutions based on the number of complaints, with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Nasik ranked third in the country.

Gaurav Singhal, vice-president of SAVE, pointed to a severe crisis in medical colleges, particularly for first-year students. “Apart from naming institutions with the most complaints, the report highlights how medical colleges remain a danger zone for freshers,” he said. “The increasing number of ragging deaths calls for a serious debate on the state of affairs in our educational institutions.”

Ajay Govind, national secretary for Awareness and Advocacy at SAVE, expressed disappointment over the persistent rise in cases. “In a post-COVID world, we expected a decline, but the numbers remain worrying,” he noted. “Reports like this should initiate conversations to address institutional apathy, which allows ragging to continue.”

The report also provides actionable recommendations, including anonymous complaint mechanisms, enhanced hostel surveillance, and the formation of dedicated anti-ragging squads. SAVE has urged educational institutions, policy makers and the media to take immediate action, prioritising student safety through strict anti-ragging measures.