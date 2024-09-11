47-year-old crushed under BEST bus in Aarey Colony

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old bread delivery man travelling on his two-wheeler died after his scooty was hit by a BEST bus in Aarey Colony on Tuesday. HT Image

According to Aarey Sub police officers, the accident took place at 7.30am on Tuesday when the victim, Sadiq Khan, was on his way to deliver pav (bread) in Aarey Colony and the BEST bus collided with his bike.

The bus was being driven by Ramesh Londhe from Goregaon station to Mayur Nagar when the accident occurred. Khan, who is a resident of Dindoshi in Malad East, fell on the road due to the impact and was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police, who are presently recording the statements of the eyewitnesses and the driver, are in the process of registering an FIR and arresting the latter for death due to negligence and rash driving.

“We have sent Khan’s body for postmortem and are about to register an FIR,” said a police officer from Aarwy Sub police station.