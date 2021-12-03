4-month-old’s death in BDD Chawl blaze: 2 doctors, a nurse suspended for negligence

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday suspended two doctors and one nurse from BYL Nair Hospital for medical negligence in case of death of a four-month-old infant, who had suffered burn injuries in an incident of cooking gas cylinder explosion at BDD Chawl, Worli, on November 30.

The infant, Mangesh Puri, died at Nair hospital where he was brought for burn injuries. Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital, said that the official order for suspension was issued on Thursday and an order for a departmental inquiry was also issued after a video clip showing the burnt victims not being attended properly became viral on social media.

“Suspension order was issued after a thorough investigation of the video-clip, that became viral on the Internet. The doctors and the nurse suspended were seen in that video,” Bharmal said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC said that a committee has been formed to probe the incident and action will be taken against the ones found guilty.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the BMC has blamed the ruling Shiv Sena for not taking prompt action against this incident. Earlier on Thursday, 11 BJP corporators resigned from the civic health committee. On Friday, the proceedings of the civic standing committee was adjourned.