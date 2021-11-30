5 arrested from Rajasthan for looting jewellery shop in Ghansoli

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has nabbed five persons from Rajasthan for robbing a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Ghansoli on November 14. They fled to Rajasthan with gold worth ₹1.40Cr and 3.3kg of silver jewellery.

Police have recovered ₹1Cr worth gold jewellery and 2kg of silver from them.

The accused were arrested from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan and brought to Navi Mumbai on Monday. The five had forcefully entered Ambika Jewellers between 1.15pm and 2pm by threatening the shop owners and employees with weapons and locked them inside the bathroom with tape.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner, Bipin Kumar Singh, said, “This daylight loot in the city was a rare and sensational case. The accused had planned well in advance. The two masterminds resided in Ghansoli temporarily and did a recce of the shop. With the help of CCTV cameras, call data records and other technology, we managed to trace the accused who had fled to Rajasthan.”