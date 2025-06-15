5 boats in Uran caught violating 61-day fishing ban

NAVI MUMBAI: The fisheries department has caught five mechanised boats for fishing in the high seas at Karanja Port in Uran, at a time when the annual 61-day fishing ban is in effect. The controversy over the ban has erupted once again with the fishing community from Uran, accused of regular violations, questioning it. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 09/03/2015 : Taken this picture off the city of Mumbai of a fishing trawler fishing in mid afternoon. Tried to capture the fishing activities off the coast of Mumbai and cityscape in background. (Getty Images)

The action has been taken for fishing in the high seas of Uran, Mumbai and Raigad in the past few days. Boats named Jai Gauri Nandan, Ekveera Mata, Shri Jagrut Gaurai, Bhavani Jagdamba and Devachi Alandi are alleged to have gone into the high seas from Karanja port.

A fisheries department official said, “Following our inspection, we caught them when they returned to the port and were unloading their catch in the darkness of the night. They have been levied heavy fines of ₹1.30 lakh by the licensing officials of the department.”

The state government had issued an order banning fishing by mechanised and motorised vessels between June 1 and July 31 vide Maharashtra Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1981, and the Amendment Ordinance, 2021. The ban during monsoon extends to up to 12 nautical miles from the coastline.

The ban is enforced to allow fish breeding during the monsoon to protect biodiversity, and also help sustain the fishing business by ensuring growth in the fish population. It also protects the fishing community from the dangers of the rough seas during the season. However, the ban is not applicable for traditional fishing with the smaller boats.

Due to the high demand, the ban has been violated over the years. Often, the names of the boats and their fishing licence number are painted over to hide the identification marks.

The law calls for filing of criminal cases with at least three years jail sentence, heavy fine and barring any fishing-related activity for three years, apart from confiscation of boats, cancellation of licence, destruction of such boats, and seizure of fishermen’s houses.

Following a large number of violations in 2023, especially from Karanja, the department had issued stricter guidelines to curb illegal fishing during the ban period.

However, despite the guidelines, violations have not stopped. The Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (MMKS), an apex body of fishermen in the state, has complained against fishing during this ban, especially by the fishermen in Uran. Kiran Koli, general secretary of MMKS, said that fishermen with large trawlers and purse seine fishing boats, equipped with LED lamps, have been violating the ban.

But, Pradeep Nakhva, chairman of Karanje Machchimar Cooperative Society Ltd refutes the warnings of danger to fishermen’s life and breeding of fish. Fish breed from April to May, he claimed.

“The fishermen have the latest communication equipment and GPS. They can take necessary action on time and return to the safety of the shores,” said Shivdas Nakhva, former president of the Society. “Bombay duck and prawns are found along Mumbai sea shore during this time. The fish later go towards Gujarat and Pakistan.”

However, Mahesh Devre, joint commissioner of fisheries department, has dismissed the opposing claims. “The ban is as per central government regulations based on recommendation of the central institutes. The baseless claims are made to get juvenile fish. We deploy additional personnel at the landing points to control, as entire villages are often involved in taking advantage of hiding sites,” said Devre. “It is the responsibility of the Coast Guard to treat the presence of such boats as terrorist activity. We are coordinating with them.”