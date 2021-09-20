5 held for smuggling Rs28L worth pan masala

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested five persons and seized a stock of pan masala worth ₹28 lakh that was smuggled to Navi Mumbai for sale. While the five were arrested, one of the accused managed to flee by showing a pistol to police. The accused arrested have been identified as Ajay Kumar Suraj Gound (33 yrs), Govind Waman Bodare (44), Ghevaram Kanharam Devashi (31), Akshay Murli Gaikwad (26) and Rahul Kumar Munna Prasad Kumar (26) and the one who fled has been identified as Karan Ram Salunkhe.

