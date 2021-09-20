Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5 held for smuggling Rs28L worth pan masala
Navi Mumbai crime branch arrest five for smuggling pan masala worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>28 lakh into city. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
5 held for smuggling Rs28L worth pan masala

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested five persons for smuggling pan masala worth 28 lakh that was smuggled to Navi Mumbai for sale.
By HT Correspondent, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:50 PM IST

The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested five persons and seized a stock of pan masala worth 28 lakh that was smuggled to Navi Mumbai for sale. While the five were arrested, one of the accused managed to flee by showing a pistol to police. The accused arrested have been identified as Ajay Kumar Suraj Gound (33 yrs), Govind Waman Bodare (44), Ghevaram Kanharam Devashi (31), Akshay Murli Gaikwad (26) and Rahul Kumar Munna Prasad Kumar (26) and the one who fled has been identified as Karan Ram Salunkhe.

