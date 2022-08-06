5 run away from Kalwa Madrassa to escape corporal punishment, detained
Five students who ran away from a Madrassa in Kalwa, Thane, on August 1 to escape from two teachers, who they claimed used corporal punishment, were detained by the Dombivli GRP officials. An alert woman commuter called the railway control room to inform them about the students.
The Dombivli GRP, after detaining the five boys aged between nine and 11 years, registered a case under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Child Rights Act against the two teachers of the Kalwa-based Madrassa and transferred the case to the Thane police for further investigation.
As per the Dombivli GRP officials, the students ran away from the Madrassa and boarded a local train from Kalwa and further had plans to board a train to Bihar, their native place from Kalyan railway station. On the local train, an alert women commuter who heard their conversation called up the control room and informed them. The control room staff further passed the message to Dombivli GRP and when the local train reached Dombivli railway station, the students were detained.
“After detaining them, they were presented to the Child Welfare Committee. During the inquiry by the committee, the students revealed that they were beaten up by two teachers at the Madrassa. They also had marks on their body, the committee said. Based on the directions from the committee, a case was registered against the two teachers. We have submitted the case to Thane city police on Friday. The students were then sent to the Child Rehabilitation Centre in Ulhasnagar,” said Mukesh Dhage, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP.
Manohar Avhad, senior police inspector, Kalwa police, said,” We have not yet received the case at Kalwa police station. Once we receive it, we will start the inquiry. As of now, we cannot comment on the same.”
Pune traffic police approach Lok Adalat to recover pending fines from PMPML
The traffic branch of Pune city has filed its submission regarding non-payment of fines for violation of traffic rules by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus drivers since 2018. In its report before the Lok Adalat, the branch has pointed out that PMPML bus drivers were found violating traffic rules in as many as 664 cases during the past five years, and the public transport undertaking has not paid the fines to the department.
All 41 students from Ambegaon school recovered: officials
After a school in Palghar reported a swine flu death and second Zika case, 41 girl students from Tribal Ashramshala from Ambegaon Taluka in Pune district also reported symptoms of fever. Health department officials noted that these students are closely monitored and admitted at the hospital. All students have tested negative for the rapid antigen test. Education department, assistant project officer, Navnath Bhavari said that the 41 girls were reporting symptoms of flu and fever.
Six districts in Maharashtra show gradual rise in weekly Covid positivity rate
Although Pune district has the highest weekly positivity rate in the state, there are six other districts that are showing an upward trend, said officials. These districts include Gondia, Sangli, Dhule, Gondia, Nanded, Nagpur and Bhandara. Till August 2, Pune reported a weekly positivity rate of 14.45 per cent which has seen a gradual decrease over the past few weeks. The state weekly positivity rate is 5.35 per cent.
Ghatampur thermal plant: Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam’s request for 20% stake, 25% share in power
Uttar Pradesh may agree to Assam's request for 20% stake in the upcoming Ghatampur (Kanpur) 1980 megawatt (MW) supercritical thermal power station and for 25% share in the electricity to be generated by the plant. Officials aware of the issue revealed that energy task force has discussed the Assam government's request after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
Pune university chowk flyover delayed due to monsoon
The monsoon has caused a slight setback to the ambitious, two-level integrated flyover at University chowk to be developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The integrated flyover at University chowk is part of the proposed 23km elevated third metro line from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar that will connect the information technology hub of Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.
