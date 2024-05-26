5% water cut in city, MMR from Thursday, 10% to follow

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday announced a 5% water cut for Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nizampur, starting Thursday, May 30. A 10% water cut will follow, starting June 5. The cut has been announced due to a reduction in the water stock in dams and lakes, to extend the remaining stock for as long as possible. HT Image

On Saturday, lake levels reached their lowest point since 2022, prompting the civic body to announce a water cut for the city. According to a statement from the BMC, less rainfall in October 2023 has led to water stocks in lakes and dams being 5.64% lower this year compared to last year. Currently, water levels in the dams are at 9.69%, which amounts to 1,40,202 million litres daily (MLD). On May 8, the reservoirs had a water stock of over 2,37,552 million MLD, which was 16.48% of the city’s annual requirement.

Mumbai receives 3,800 million litres of water every day from the seven reservoirs: Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi. The state government had permitted the civic body to utilise a reserve stock of 1.98 lakh million litres from the Bhatsa dam in Thane district and the Upper Vaitarna dam in Nashik.

Despite this, BMC added that Mumbaikars need not worry, as an additional 1,37,000 million litres of water will be flowing in from the Bhatsa dam and 91,130 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna dam. As the India Meteorological Department has predicted the timely arrival of the monsoon around June 10 or 11, the water cuts are being taken as a precautionary measure, considering increased temperatures and the resultant increased evaporation. The corporation has asked citizens to use water judiciously.

16-hour water cut in Andheri, Goregaon, and Malad on Wednesday and Thursday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a water cut from 9am Wednesday, May 29, to 1am Thursday, May 30—a total of 16 hours—for areas in Andheri East (K East), Andheri West (K West), Goregaon, and Malad (P South). Other areas may face low water pressure. The water cut is being imposed to remove an old 1,200 mm diameter water channel and connect two main water channels, one of 1,500 mm and the other of 1,200 mm diameter, from Sawant Marg and Cardinal Gracious Marg Junction to Cardinal Gracious Marg and Sahar Marg Junction.

The water cut was initially announced for this week but was postponed. With these new connections, water levels at the Veravali Reservoir 1, 2, and 3 will improve, enhancing the water supply to Andheri East and West, Jogeshwari East and West, and Vile Parle East and West.

In Andheri East, areas including Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Makharanipada, Shivaji Nagar, Teli Galli, Ambedkar Nagar, Gundvali Hill, Parsi Panchayat Marg, and more will not receive water supply on Wednesday. In Andheri West, areas including C. D. Barfiwala Marg, S.V. Marg, Juhu-Koliwada, Juhu Tara Marg, JVLR to Jogeshwari Bus Stand, Four Bungalows, D. N. Nagar, Milan Subway, Juhu, Gilbert Hill, Vile Parle West, and Jogeshwari will also face water cuts or low supply.

In the P South ward, Ram Mandir and Goregaon West will not receive water, while Vanrai and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Area will face low water supply.