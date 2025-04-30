50 lakh aid, govt jobs for families of Pahalgam terror victims

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will provide ₹50 lakh in financial assistance to each of the six families from the state who lost loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack. In addition, one member of each affected family will be offered a government job, and the state will also cover their educational expenses. Mumbai, Apr 28 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chairs a review meeting on issues in Bandra (West) assembly constituency, Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (CMO Maharashtra-X)

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement after the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “By taking this decision, we are trying to send out a message that we stand strong behind the affected families, in every possible way,” said Fadnavis.

Six people from Maharashtra — Sanjay Lele, Atul Mone and Hemant Joshi from Dombivali; Dileep Desale from Panvel; Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune — were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were gunned down in cold blood in the picturesque Baisaran valley. Fadnavis had visited the bereaved families in Pune last week.

The decision to grant monetary assistance follows demands from opposition leaders. “The turn of events described by the victims is unfortunate. We found that the affected families were financially weak. Moreover, the terrorists didn’t hurt the women and children but killed the breadwinners of these families. Considering this, all the ministers asked the chief minister to support the families,” said deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, after the cabinet meeting. “We will not leave them alone in their difficult times,” he added.