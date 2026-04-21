500 truckloads of debris dumped on Wadala wetlands to run illegal parking lot; three booked

MUMBAI: Three persons were booked on Monday for allegedly destroying wetlands in Wadala by dumping debris and soil equivalent to 400 to 500 truckloads to flatten the land and run an illegal pay-and-park facility for profit. Mumbai, India. April 20, 2026 - Mumbai Police registered a case against three people who dumped the debris in the Salt Plant area for illegal parking in Wadala. Mumbai, India. April 20, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The FIR was registered by Wadala Police Station after a complaint from the Salt Department, Government of India.

Police identified the complainant as Jagdish Walunjwani, 55. In his complaint, Walunjwani said he received a tip-off about encroachment on salt pan land. During an inspection of the wetlands along the Eastern Freeway in Wadala, officials allegedly found that Vishal Gupta, Rajesh Sarayya and Mangeshi Vichare were involved in illegal construction activity and operating an unauthorised pay-and-park facility.

According to the complaint, Gupta and Vichare were working for Sarayya, who allegedly operated the illegal parking lot. Senior Salt Department officials were informed, following which a formal complaint was lodged with police.

“When Vichare was questioned, he said he worked for Sarayya, who had asked him to make a road. He said they dumped around 400 to 500 trucks of debris and soil on the wetlands to create the road. Gupta then started operating an illegal truck parking facility on the wetlands using the road,” a police officer said.

Police said the large-scale dumping caused extensive damage to the wetlands.

A case has been registered under Sections 324 (mischief) and 329 (criminal trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

No arrests had been made till late Monday, police said.