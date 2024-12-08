Menu Explore
50-year-old arrested for molesting 14-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 08, 2024 07:36 AM IST

MUMBAI: The police on Friday arrested a chicken shop owner for allegedly molesting and demanding sexual favours from a minor in exchange of free chicken.

According to the Sakinaka police, the victim resides in Powai. At around 9pm on Thursday, her mother sent her to the shop to buy some chicken. The accused, Mohammed Yusufali Khan, allegedly touched her inappropriately in the shop and offered her 500 if she paid him a visit every day for half an hour. He also offered free chicken in return for sexual favours. Hearing this, the girl was shocked and rushed home sobbing. After she told her mother about the incident, the latter confronted Khan at his shop, but he denied the allegations and began abusing her. As the verbal spat between them took a violent turn, other residents alerted the police. A team reached the spot and learnt about the molestation from the girl’s mother. Khan was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

“We have arrested Khan and produced him before the court where he was remanded to police custody till Monday,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station.

