53-year-old traffic cop run over by dumper

Navi Mumbai: A 53-year-old traffic constable was killed by a speeding dumper in Panvel on Friday morning. The incident occurred when Arun Shamrao Karle travelled to Panvel City on his two-wheeler with his wife, Anita Arun Karle, 52. Karle’s wife also sustained serious injuries. Arun Shamrao Karle, 53.

A case has been registered with Khandeshwar police against dumper driver Ravi Prakash Chaudhary, 24.

As per the first information report (FIR), the duo was returning home when crossing the Temode village beneath the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the dumper rammed into his bike. “Following the accident, the driver of the dumper, along with the help of the locals took the deceased and his wife to the hospital. While undergoing treatment, the traffic constable succumbed to his injury,” said Bankar.

Karle, a former serviceman, had just a year to retire from the police service. “Post his retirement from the rank of Major in the army, Karle enrolled with the police force in March 2012. He had completed 12 years of service and was going to retire next year,” said Haribhau Bankar, Kalamboli traffic in-charge.

The accused has been booked under sections 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 106 (1) and (2), 289, 125(A), 125 (b), 324 (4) (5) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Karle has two sons. The elder son is married, and the younger one works in a private firm.