Man killed after autorickshaw crashes into parked truck

ByManish K Pathak
Apr 25, 2023 12:22 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old man was killed after a speeding autorickshaw crashed into a parked concrete mixer truck near Vashi check naka in Mankhurd on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place when the deceased, Balasaheb Avghade, 55, who worked as a private school bus driver, was returning from Mankhurd to his home at the BEST staff quarters in Deonar.

Amit, the son of the deceased, said that his uncle, Krishna Thomare, who lives in Mankhurd, called him on Sunday night and informed him about the incident, which occurred at around 6:30pm.

Locals gathered at the spot and tried to remove Avghade and the driver, Santosh Mhatre, 30, but in vain as the autorickshaw was badly damaged. The locals then called the fire brigade, who rushed to the spot and cut the damaged vehicle and removed Avghade and Mhatre.

Both of them were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where Avghade was declared brought dead, while Mhatre was being treated for severe injuries.

The police said Avghade had sustained severe head injury in the accident and his leg too was stuck in the mangled three-wheeler. His son said the deceased had gone to Mankhurd for some work.

“A case has been registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against the auto driver,” a police official said.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
