57-year-old pillion rider crushed to death after ST bus hits scooter in Sion

MUMBAI: An allegedly speeding state transport bus that was trying to overtake a scooter hit it instead and ran over a 57-year-old pillion rider on Sunday. Her son, who was riding the vehicle, and her 3-year-old grandson, who was also with them, were both injured.

The deceased was identified as Shakila Banu, 57. Her son, Mohammad Salman Mohammad Salim Ansar, 28, resided in Jacob Circle in Byculla with his family. Ansar told the police that on Sunday, he took his son, Arman, and his mother in his scooter to visit his sister who was living in Kurla. The accident occurred around 8.20pm when they were returning home. Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Sion, on the South lane, an ST bus brushed against their scooter. Salman and Arman fell on the left side of the scooter, and Banu was thrown on the right, after which she came under the bus.

“The bus driver was speeding and suddenly tried to overtake the scooter when he brushed the two-wheeler. Passersby stopped the bus and inquired about the bus driver,” said the officer. The accused was identified as Avadhut Maruti Patil, 36, a resident of Kagal in Kolhapur.

The police initially registered an accidental death report. After Ansar filed a complaint, the police converted it into a First Information Report under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and 134 B (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against Patil. No arrests were made. The police said they will contact Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to get details about the accused.