58-year-old dies as ‘kachcha’ house collapses in heavy rainfall in Raigad district
One person died after his house collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Jambulpada, Katkari Wadi in Uran taluka of Raigad district. The deceased, identified as Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community, lived with his wife, Suman (50), and three children.
“On Tuesday morning, when it had started to rain heavily, he was at home with his wife and 27-year-old son Navnath. Their home was a ‘kachcha’ home and collapsed due to the heavy showers. He died on the spot, his wife sustained minor injuries while his son had no injuries,” Bhausaheb Andhare, Uran Tehsildar, said.
Jambulpada had a total of eight houses of which the first one was of Katkari. The remaining seven houses are located 25m further from his house.
Following the incident, the Asha workers and the tehsildar visited the area. “The family has shifted to their relative’s house. Since last week, there has been heavy rainfall with the highest being 140mm two days back, due to which the house was getting soaked in water and collapsed,” Andhare added.
Meanwhile, at Khopoli in Khalapur taluka, the Khopoli-Pali bridge going towards Tuksai village was shut due to the swelling of river Amba. Besides, Kundalika river in Roha and Patalganga river at Khalapur also crossed the danger mark. On Tuesday, Raigad district received 94.20mm rainfall.
LMC to survey areas where wrongly parked buses create traffic snarls
After receiving a number of complaints from residents of many areas about haphazard parking of government as well as private buses on roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a survey of these areas and initiate action. The menace is prevalent in areas like Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar crossing, Adarsh Nagar, Barha, Grain depot, CPH crossing, Charbagh and Kaiserbagh among others and leads to major traffic chaos.
UPPSC PCS (Mains)-2021 results: 1,285 candidates qualify for interview round
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-. UPPSC secretary Jagdish said the results were available on the official website of UPPSC — http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of candidates. The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful.
Atala violence: NBWs to be issued against those evading arrest
The Prayagraj police will be issuing non bailable warrants (NBWs) against some accused, who have been named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 Atala violence and evading arrest since then, officials said. To note, violence had erupted in Prayagraj's Atala area on June 10 after Friday prayers over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Robbers loot doctor couple in Ambernath, flee with cash, jewellery worth ₹1.18Cr
Four masked men barged into Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath, locked nurses and patients on the ground and first floors, and broke into the house of a septuagenarian doctor couple who owned the hospital and stayed on the second, late on Monday night. The accused then threatened Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71, at knifepoint and fled with their entire safe containing cash and gold worth ₹1.18Cr. This was the second time that Usha was looted.
Piped drinking water schemes in 574 U.P. villages in 100 days: Minister
Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh said besides providing tap water to all households, his department was also engaged in providing employment to every villager. “Jal Jeevan Mission has completed piped drinking water schemes in 574 villages of the state in 100 days. These include 64 drinking water schemes of Bundelkhand/Vindhya and water connections have been given to 3.76 lakh houses under these schemes,” he said.
