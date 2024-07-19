59-year-old arrested for molesting 16-year-old girl while giving her lift

MUMBAI: A 16-year-old girl was molested by her 59-year-old neighbour inside his car after he offered her a lift to drop her at her house in Borivali. The MHB Colony police arrested the man on Wednesday on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. HT Image

According to the MHB police, the man touched the teenager inappropriately which left her traumatised. The girl, who lives in a housing society adjacent to the accused’s residence, had gone to his building to play with his dog, which she often did when they stayed in the same building.

Police officers said that the incident occurred around 7 pm on July 12. The girl was playing with the dog when the accused reached his building. He asked her to join him in his car for a drive and offered to drop her home after that. The unsuspecting girl agreed and got into the car of the accused.

According to the teenager, in the car, the accused started to touch her inappropriately and made lewd remarks which left her traumatised. After he dropped her home, the girl revealed the entire incident to her parents. Her parents immediately took her to the MHB police station where a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

“We arrested the accused based on the girl’s statement on Wednesday and produced him before Dindoshi sessions court on Thursday where he was remanded to judicial custody,” said a police officer from MHB Police station.