MUMBAI: A 59-year-old man died after a truck ran over him in a hit-and-run accident on Khairani Road. An FIR was registered on Sunday against the driver who fled and the police are searching for him. 59-year-old merchant killed in hit-and-run on Khairani Road

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday afternoon on Khairani Road, Andheri East. The deceased, Danmal Jain, is a businessman who deals with steel utensils. His son Girish said all their business clients were along the Saki Naka stretch. Danmal was riding a scooter to meet them in Saki Naka when a truck bumped his scooter from behind, causing him to fall. The rear tyre of the truck then ran over him. The police informed his wife and rushed him to Paramount Hospital, where he was put on ventilator but soon passed away.

The accused driver fled after the accident but has been traced through the number place. Investigating officer Atul Gaware said said the driver is on the run and will be arrested soon. As no blood was found at the spot, the police suspect he died of internal injuries and are waiting for the postmortem report.

The Saki Naka police on Sunday have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.