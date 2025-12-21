Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
59-year-old run over by dumper in Govandi

Vinay Dalvi
Dec 21, 2025 05:38 am IST

A 59-year-old man died after a dumper ran over him on Friday afternoon in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, said the police

MUMBAI: A 59-year-old man died after a dumper ran over him on Friday afternoon in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, said the police.

According to the police, the complainant, 29-year-old Abdul Majid Abdul Aziz from Bihar lives in Govandi with his pregnant wife Shabana, 25, their two daughters and his parents. The family recently shifted to Shivaji Nagar due to his wife’s pregnancy.

The deceased was identified as Abdul’s father-in-law, Mehrajuddhin Mainul Haq Shaikh, 59. Both Mehrajuddhin and Abdul worked in the security department of a real estate firm in Chembur.

On Friday, Shaikh was riding a two-wheeler with Aziz as pillion when a dumper overtook them near Ram Mandir in Govandi. Police said the two-wheeler’s handle got stuck in the dumper, and Shaikh lost control of the vehicle.

The police said both of them fell onto the road, and the dumper’s rear tyre ran over Shaikh’s head. Although he was wearing a helmet, it broke on impact, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Chembur, where doctors declared him dead.

The dumper truck driver was identified as Sameer Shamgull Haq Siddiqui, 24, a resident of Govandi. An offence has been registered against him under sections 324 (mischief), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

AI Summary AI Summary

A 59-year-old man, Mehrajuddhin Mainul Haq Shaikh, died after a dumper ran over him in Govandi. He was riding as a pillion on a two-wheeler with his son-in-law, Abdul Majid Abdul Aziz, when the dumper overtook them, causing a fatal crash. The driver has been charged with multiple offenses related to negligence. Shaikh had recently moved to Shivaji Nagar due to family circumstances.