59-year-old woman undergoes life-saving treatment for brain aneurysm

Mumbai: In a first, a 59-year-old Woman from Andheri became the first brain haemorrhage patient in the city to undergo surgery using the newly introduced Trenza embolization implant. HT Image

The patient was brought to the civic-run Dr RN Cooper Hospital’s emergency department on the evening of May 17 with symptoms of headache and vomiting. Medical examination revealed that she had an aneurysm in her brain that had ruptured, causing internal bleeding. Aneurysm is a neurological disorder where a balloon-like bulge in an artery in the lower part of the brain occurs and can be fatal if it ruptures.

“Using advanced digital subtraction angiography (DSA), the medical team precisely identified the ruptured blood vessel within her brain. This type of hemorrhage, known as aneurysm, occurs when a blood vessel weakens and bursts due to pressure,” said Dr Pradyumna Oak, neurologist, who treated the woman. “After a comprehensive diagnosis, neurologists determined that surgery was necessary to address the brain haemorrhage.”

In the 59-year-old’s case, she had a mild headache. “We took her for the procedure within 24 hours and today, she was discharged. She is doing well,” said Dr Oak.

According to Dr Oak, when an aneurysm ruptures, 30% of patients die before they reach the hospital. “Those who reach the hospital, there are 30% chance that they will die in the next 24-48 hours. And those who survive, 30% to 40% of them will have Subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening type of stroke for the rest of their life,” said Dr Oak.

While the procedure along with the implant in a private hospital would have cost the family ₹15 lakh, they were helped with funds by the hospital’s Medical Social Work Department.

BMC claimed this is the 11th such surgery in India and the first of its kind performed by neurologists in Mumbai. “The procedure was performed using a modern technique called ‘trans-embolisation’ to address the brain haemorrhage and reduce the risk of further bleeding. After the surgery, the patient did not require blood thinners, usually administered after conventional surgeries. Thanks to the advanced and contemporary surgical methods employed, the woman’s life was saved,” he said.

Dr Shaliesh Mohite, dean, Dr RN Cooper Hospital said they are happy that they could give a new lease of life to the woman using the most advanced technology. “This is a first-of-its-kind procedure performed in India. We are glad that it was a cost-effective surgical procedure that was offered by a municipal hospital that will immensely benefit the general population of Mumbai,” he said.