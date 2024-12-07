NAVI MUMBAI: Less than a month after an accident on Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai, in which she lost her father, five-year-old Ananya Pednekar has had what doctors are calling a miraculous recovery. The child walked out of Apollo Hospital on November 25, just 18 days after being admitted in critical condition. At the time, it was hard to say if she would survive. 5-year-old who survived car crash has miraculous recovery

The accident took place at Sarsole junction in the early hours of November 7, when Omkar Vijay More, a 26-year-old resident of Sanpada, crashed his SUV into the Pednekars’ car. The Pednekars, residents of Airoli, were returning from celebrating Ananya’s mother Sneha’s birthday when the accident took place. Ananya’s father, Manish, died in the crash.

Dr Abhijit Bagde, clinical lead, paediatric intensive care at Apollo Hospitals, Belapur, recalls the heart-stopping sight that confronted him when he walked into the emergency room in the early hours of November 7. “She had sustained injuries to multiple body parts and organs, and the immediate feeling was like entering a pitch-black tunnel with no idea of exactly how grave the situation was,” said Bagde. “She was unconscious and was on a ventilator. She was bleeding profusely, her face had deep lacerations, her blood pressure was very low, her body temperature had dropped, and her hands and shoulder region were badly swollen.”

A team of doctors stabilised Ananya with medicines and life-support machines, after which an emergency response team was assembled. It comprised doctors and surgeons from at least nine specialties, including paediatricians, trauma specialists, neurosurgeons, ophthalmologists, orthopaedic surgeons, neurologists, nephrologists, anaesthesiologists and plastic surgeons. With a comprehensive treatment plan, the team began to work together to save Ananya’s life.

Investigations revealed that the child had sustained multiple facial fractures, her brain had minor injuries, and she had fractured her hand and shoulders. There were injuries to her lungs as well. “Fortunately, she had no major brain injuries. This proved critical in her recovery and helped the team working on her,” Bagde.

One of the trickiest aspects of Ananya’s treatment was the reconstructive surgery on her face. Two surgeries were performed due to her craniofacial and arm fractures. “Reconstructing facial fractures in such a young child is a delicate process, and it was important to ensure minimal impact on her growing facial structures. Our team worked meticulously to restore her appearance and functionality, and the results have been very positive,” said Dr Vinod Vij, senior consultant, plastic surgery and cosmetology at Apollo Hospital.

Doctors working round the clock to save Ananya were on tenterhooks for days. For the first few days, Ananya couldn’t speak as she was on the ventilator. They heaved their first sigh of relief six days after her first major surgery – Ananya’s blood pressure stabilised and she became aware of her surroundings. “We were delighted when Ananya opened her eyes and began looking around. When she began calling out for her mother, we knew she would come out as a survivor,” smiled Bagde recalling that crucial turning point in her recovery.

Samata Goud, Ananya’s maternal aunt, who tended to her, said the child had undergone intensive physiotherapy to restore normal movement in her limbs. “When she was discharged on November 25, she had regained her speech, she could sit without support, and she walked with minimal assistance,” said Goud. “Her mother was trained to continue the physiotherapy exercises at home. Psychological counselling also supported Ananya’s recovery from post-traumatic stress.”

Ananya’s team of doctors say things might have turned out very differently if she had not received trauma care during the ‘golden hour’ – the first 60 minutes after a traumatic injury when prompt medical intervention can significantly increase the chance of survival and determine the course of recovery.

In this case, a bystander had rushed Ananya to a nursing home from the crash site. She was later shifted to Apollo Hospital. “Admitting her during the golden hour gave Ananya a second chance at life,” said Dr Kiran Shingote, unit head. He mentions a memory firmly imprinted in his mind: “On the last day, Ananya ate a slice of cake… the first time I saw her eyes light up.”

With treatment being expensive, the Pednekar family opted for crowdfunding. They were heartily supported by the public and raised ₹20 lakh in two days.

Accused gets bail

Omkar Vijay More, 26, who crashed his SUV into the Pednekars’ car on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai, in the wee hours of November 7, was released on bail on Thursday. A resident of Sector 2, Sanpada and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduate, More has been charged under Sections 184 and 185 for driving under influence; Section 105 for culpable homicide; 125 (b) for endangering life, and Section 281 for rash and negligent driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.