6 houses destroyed as cylinders explode in Kalwa chawl

Six houses in a slum were completely destroyed after two gas cylinders exploded at Gagangiri Chawl in Kalwa on Thursday evening; there were no injuries or casualties in the incident; Kalwa police officials, RDMC, forest officers, torrent officials and the fire brigade were on the site with a rescue vehicle and fire engine
Officials at the spot where six houses of a chawl in Kalwa were destroyed after two cylinders exploded. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Six houses in a slum were completely destroyed after two gas cylinders exploded at Gagangiri Chawl in Kalwa on Thursday evening.

There were no injuries or casualties in the incident. Kalwa police officials, RDMC, forest officers, torrent officials and the fire brigade were on the site with a rescue vehicle and fire engine.

“Two cylinders blasted and another leaked at around 4.35pm. Our team, along with the fire brigade, got the situation under control. However, the homes adjacent to the cylinder blast spot were completely charred. Incidentally, no one was present near the accident spot,” said Avinash Sawant, RDMC Chief, Thane.

