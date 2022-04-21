6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat
A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The accident occurred due to a brake failure.
The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.
Some of the injured have been identified as Ram Soni, Meera Lahrani, Sushma Soni and Ashok Lahrani.
Kasara police officials said, “The accident occurred after 11.30pm. The car got crushed between two big vehicles. The drivers of the two big vehicles fled the spot without helping the injured. We reached the spot within 15-20 minutes and admitted the injured to the government hospital. Ram Soni suffered severe head injuries. We have launched a search for both the bus and truck driver owners.”
Delhi’s mask mandate should not have been lifted, say experts
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decision to make masks mandatory in public places has been welcomed by health experts in the Capital who said that with the Covid-19 infections steadily rising in the city masking and social distancing needed to be reinforced. Dr Vikas Maurya, director and the head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said that this relaxation gave people the leeway to completely do away with masks. That rule has already been done away with.
3 arrested for stealing cable lines near Panvel station
Panvel Railway Police Force arrested three accused for stealing railway cable lines near Panvel station and disrupting the train services on harbour line on April 13. On April 13, the harbour line had to be suspended from 4am to 7am owing to failure of the signalling as some miscreants had disconnected the cable lines. Police have identified five accused of which four were involved in stealing and one another for purchasing the stolen property.
Sikh leader’s kin injured during scuffle over land dispute in Pak
Lahore: Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee former president Mastan Singh's two family members have suffered injuries during a scuffle with an opponent group over land dispute at Nankana Sahib in Punjab province, his relative said on Wednesday. “Two family members of Mastan Singh were injured at the hands of those who had a land dispute with him on Tuesday in Nankana Sahib (some 80km from Lahore),” a relative of Mastan Singh, Mempal Singh, told PTI.
4 arrested for stealing ₹1.40Cr cash from courier office in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested four persons from Gujarat for making away with ₹1.40Cr cash from a courier office in APMC. The accused has been identified as Shambhu Badhabhai Ahir (25) and Bhupendra Singh Hathi Singh Jadeja (27) from Gandhidham in Kutch along with Kirit Singh Sartanji Waghela (24) and Rajendra Singh Balwant Singh Waghela from Patan in Gujarat. The police found that all four accused were friends.
Minor child’s custody to father cannot be termed illegal: HC
The high court bench of justice Sant Parkash, dismissed a plea from a Jalandhar mother, who had approached high court with a plea seeking custody of the child claiming that he was in the illegal custody of the father. The three-year-old child is living with his father. The plea was filed in 2020 claiming that the child was in the illegal custody.
