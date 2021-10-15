60% patients in Thane asymptomatic, under home quarantine; mild symptoms because of vaccination

Almost 60% of active patients within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are asymptomatic and under home quarantine. It has been noted that among the asymptomatic positive cases, most are 41 years and above. This shows an increased possibility of vaccinated individuals being asymptomatic.

According to the TMC records, Thane city has around 6,60,000 people in the 45 years and above age group. Among these, 93.22% have been vaccinated till now. This includes 3,69,106 or 55% with the first dose and 2,46,194 or 37.30% with the second dose of vaccination.

The increasing asymptomatic cases have also resulted in many Covid beds lying vacant. On a regular basis, TMC records around 650 to 720 active cases. Among these, more than 450 are asymptomatic and around 400 would be in home quarantine.

From among the active cases, around 168 are in the 31-40 years age group, 164 are among senior citizens, 148 are among the 41-50 years age group, 102 cases are in the 21-30 years age group, 97 in the 51-60 years category and 87 are below 20 years.

“With increased number of people being vaccinated in the city, most positive cases have mild symptoms and health also does not deteriorate drastically as they are vaccinated. This could be one of the reasons for the increase in asymptomatic cases,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

The case fatality rate within the city is at 1.50% currently and the weekly growth rate of positive cases within the city continues to be at 0.05%.

“As most citizens testing positive have received one vaccination dose or in some cases, fully vaccinated, they are able to recover quickly. Our discharge rate is currently at 97.98% wherein we discharge around 60 to 80 patients daily. This shows that there is increased recovery in the city,” said a medical officer from TMC health department.

From among the total vaccine eligible population, those above 45 years are the most vaccinated in the city. However, there continues to be around 18% who have not yet received the second dose of vaccination.

“From among the target population, there could be a possibility that some may have received vaccination from outside Thane city while a few others from outside must have inoculated within the city. If we look at it in that manner, there will continue to be a certain margin that will be left. But we have reached out to as many as possible till now,” said a medical officer from TMC.

Meanwhile, the number of vacant beds in the city has also increased to more than 90%. Almost 98% of ventilators, oxygen and beds for quarantine are available currently. Around 95% of beds for serious or moderate patients including the jumbo Covid facilities are lying vacant. ICU beds are still occupied as the recovery time is more. Still, 93% of the beds are available.

The number of asymptomatic cases within the city is lower if compared to neighbouring cities of Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. “Depending on the number of tests, the number of asymptomatic cases has always been between 60% and 80% across the city. Even during the peak of the second wave, we had around 75% of asymptomatic cases. So, this has been a constant figure for Thane city. The number of tests currently is at 2,500 daily, we are not forcing anyone to test unless they have any symptoms,” said a senior officer from TMC.