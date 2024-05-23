64-year-old woman dies as bike hits a pothole, skids

MUMBAI: A 64-year-old woman who was riding pillion on her son’s motorcycle died after falling off the two-wheeler when it hit a pothole in Mira Road on Tuesday. HT Image

Varsha Mehta, a resident of Mira Road, was travelling towards Bhayander to meet her granddaughter when the accident took place at 10.30pm on Tuesday near JP Infra.

The woman’s son Dipen, who was riding the motorcycle, told the police that his mother had asked him to take her to his sister’s house. To avoid the usual traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, Dipen decided to take the interior roads to reach Bhayander.

When the mother-son duo reached the Hatkesh area, the bike hit a pothole. Pebbles scattered on the road caused Dipen to lose control of the two-wheeler, which skidded, causing both Dipen and Varsha to fall.

Dipen said that Varsha hit her head on the road and fell unconscious. “With the help of passersby, I rushed my mother to Bhaktivedanta Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Dipen. “We were in a hurry to reach my sister’s house, as my niece was crying for her grandmother,” added Dipen.

The Kashigaon police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. “We have registered the case and are investigating to find out whether the road contractor is responsible for the death of the elderly woman,” said a police inspector at the Kashigaon police station.