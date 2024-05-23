 64-year-old woman dies as bike hits a pothole, skids | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

64-year-old woman dies as bike hits a pothole, skids

ByMegha Sood
May 23, 2024 06:56 AM IST

64-year-old woman dies in Mira Road after falling off motorcycle due to a pothole. Son was taking her to sister's house to meet granddaughter.

MUMBAI: A 64-year-old woman who was riding pillion on her son’s motorcycle died after falling off the two-wheeler when it hit a pothole in Mira Road on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Varsha Mehta, a resident of Mira Road, was travelling towards Bhayander to meet her granddaughter when the accident took place at 10.30pm on Tuesday near JP Infra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The woman’s son Dipen, who was riding the motorcycle, told the police that his mother had asked him to take her to his sister’s house. To avoid the usual traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, Dipen decided to take the interior roads to reach Bhayander.

When the mother-son duo reached the Hatkesh area, the bike hit a pothole. Pebbles scattered on the road caused Dipen to lose control of the two-wheeler, which skidded, causing both Dipen and Varsha to fall.

Dipen said that Varsha hit her head on the road and fell unconscious. “With the help of passersby, I rushed my mother to Bhaktivedanta Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Dipen. “We were in a hurry to reach my sister’s house, as my niece was crying for her grandmother,” added Dipen.

The Kashigaon police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident. “We have registered the case and are investigating to find out whether the road contractor is responsible for the death of the elderly woman,” said a police inspector at the Kashigaon police station.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 64-year-old woman dies as bike hits a pothole, skids
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On