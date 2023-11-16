65-year-old killed as speeding car crashes into auto in Govandi

MUMBAI: A 65-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after the autorickshaw he was travelling in was dashed by a speeding vehicle at Nilam junction signal near Panjrapole in Govandi. Police said the driver jumped the traffic signal at the circle and dashed into the auto at high speed. HT Image

The incident came to light after police constable Sanap, posted at Shatabdi Hospital, informed Govandi police station that Sakharam Kishan Bhadarge, 65, had met with an accident and died at the hospital while undergoing treatment at around 9:30pm. A police team rushed to the hospital where they recorded the statement of Bhadarge’s son Ramesh, 45.

“My 24-year-old brother is paralysed below waist and has undergone extensive treatment, but to no avail. So I, my wife, son and father had gone to pray for him to a temple in Naigaon in my auto,” said Ramesh, an autorickshaw driver.

While the family was returning from the temple, they decided to meet the deceased’s daughter, who lives in Mankhurd. Once they crossed the Govandi bridge and Nilam junction signal and reached near the Panjrapol circle, a speeding car came from the opposite direction and dashed into the auto, said a police officer.

Bhadarge was thrown out of the auto due to the impact of the collision and fell a few meters away. He sustained severe injuries on his head as well as other parts of the body, while other family members escaped with minor injuries, added the officer.

Passersby rushed the injured to Shatabdi Hospital, where Bhadarge died an hour later, while undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case against the driver based on a complaint by Ramesh. The accused has been booked under section 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

