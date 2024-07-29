65-year-old man killed by his brother, two nephews after spat over turning on light switch

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by three of his relatives – his brother, the latter’s son and his nephew – in Pydhonie on Saturday. The police have arrested the accused, Yunus Shaikh, 58, his son, Sohail Yunus Shaikh, 26, and Yunus’s nephew Aziz Jameel Shaikh, 41. HT Image

They all reside together at the Azilala Building, R. R. Road, in the Pydhonie area, which is the ancestral home of the deceased. A case was registered by the deceased’s brother, Mohammad Idrish Shaikh, 54, who works as a tailor and lives in the same house with his wife and three children.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred around 1 am when the deceased, Salim Shaikh, was sleeping in the hall when Sohail suddenly turned on the light. Irked by that, Shaikh started verbally abusing him. As the verbal exchange escalated, Sohail’s cousins Aziz and Amin jumped in to resolve the argument as Shaikh was about to hit him.

The police stated that Shaikh, who was very angry, began hitting both of his nephews. After this, Salim’s brother, Yunus, along with Sohail and Aziz, started kicking and punching Salim.

Salim, an asthma patient, was having difficulty breathing, so he sat down and started looking for his inhaler. Other family members in the house gave him the inhaler, but he was unable to breathe. They rushed him to JJ hospital, but Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, said a police officer.

Shaikh moved out of his ancestral house a few months ago, as his wife Reshma got a job in Ahmednagar district. He comes to Mumbai once a month or two for his asthma treatment. He had come to the city two days ago.

The Pydhonie police have registered a case under section 105,3 (5) of BNS against the three accused. The trio was produced in court on Sunday, which remanded them in police custody.