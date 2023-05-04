65-year-old dies after falling from balcony in Hiranandani Estate, Thane

Mumbai: A 65-year-old woman died on Wednesday evening after she fell from her balcony on the fifth floor and landed on another balcony on the second floor in Hiranandani Estate, Thane. HT Image

As per the police, the victim – identified as Rohini Mulki – lived with her sister and brother in a 22-storey apartment in the society in the Ghodbunder area.

“The incident took place around 4.30pm, when Mulki, who lived on the fifth floor, went to the balcony to dry clothes and accidentally fell. She landed on the balcony of the second-floor flat and died on the spot,” said Rajesh Bapshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarvadvli Police Station.

An officer from the Regional Disaster Management Cell said, “Upon receiving information, police personnel, an ambulance, a fire brigade, and a rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot.”

The body was taken to a Civil hospital for further medical procedures and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was lodged in the matter.