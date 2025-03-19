66-yr-old doctor gets 3-year jail term for molesting minor

MUMBAI: The sessions court has sentenced a 66-year-old doctor to three years of imprisonment for molesting and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, who used to work at a shop owned by him in Ghatkopar. The sessions court has sentenced a 66-year-old doctor to three years of imprisonment for molesting and sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl, who used to work at a shop owned by him in Ghatkopar. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place on March 22, 2018, when the girl went to the doctor’s house to take the shop keys, as part of her daily routine. According to the prosecution, the doctor was in the storeroom, and he called out to her to come there. When she stepped inside the room, he allegedly sexually harassed her.

She subsequently rushed home and informed her uncle about what had happened, following which they approached the police, and an FIR was registered against the doctor at the Ghatkopar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The prosecution examined four witnesses along with CCTV witnesses to prove the case against the doctor.

The court after going through the evidence on record observed that there was sufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the accused that he had outraged the modesty of the survivor and had also committed the offence of sexual assault.

“I have no hesitation to come to the conclusion that accused has outraged the modesty of the minor victim girl aged 17 years old, made physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures,” said the judge.

In a detailed order passed on March 7, the court further said, “The incident has caused adverse impact on the mind of victim. No compensation can either be adequate or can be of any respite for her.”

The accused was sentenced to three years in prison and was directed to pay a compensation of ₹6,000.