NAVI MUMBAI: A 6-year-old girl died after coming in contact with a live wire near an ice cream cart in Neral, Karjat. 6-year-old electrocuted at ice cream stall

The deceased had gone with her parents to a roadside ice cream vendor on November 20, when she came in contact with the live electric wire at 11.45pm and was electrocuted.

The incident was initially registered as accidental death report (ADR) but later after ascertaining the facts, Neral police registered a case against the ice cream vendor Jabir Anis Naje (38), and also the owner of an office from where the vendor had illegally sourced electricity for his cart, Mohammad Hussain Abdul Gaffur (52).

“The vendor failed to secure the connection with the help of a plug and instead inserted two exposed wires directly into the socket. The deceased appears to have come in contact with one of the wires. The mother tried to pull her away, but it was too late. The father of the deceased is blind,” said investigating officer Prachi Pange.

The case was registered under section 106, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As part of its investigation, Neral police have issued a letter to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) to look into the illegal electricity connection matter.