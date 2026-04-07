MUMBAI: A 77-year-old man suffering from dementia, who had forgotten his home address and gone missing on April 2, died after allegedly being neglected in police custody. 77-year-old dementia patient who lost his way dies after left unattended by Nalasopara police

Vijay Vaman Vartak, 77, a resident of Wagholi village in Vasai West, had been living with age-related memory impairment, ranging from forgetfulness to severe dementia. On April 2, 2026, he left his home with a head injury and failed to return, triggering an anxious search by his family across Wagholi village and nearby localities.

That same day, two local residents spotted Vartak wandering aimlessly on a road in Nalasopara. Unable to recall his address or identify himself, he appeared disoriented and vulnerable. Concerned for his safety, the men escorted him to the Nalasopara police station, hoping authorities would help reunite him with his family. However, what followed has now become the centre of allegations of negligence.

According to the family, the police neither made adequate efforts to establish his identity nor ensured his safety. In a critical lapse, Vartak was allowed to walk out of the police station unnoticed, back onto the streets, despite being aware of his condition.

Unaware that he had briefly been at the police station, his family continued their frantic search. The search ended on Sunday night when Vartak’s body was found near railway tracks in Virar West.

Police have registered an accidental death report in the case. A preliminary autopsy conducted at a civic hospital indicated that Vartak died due to a combination of diabetes, heatstroke and starvation, pointing to prolonged distress after he went missing again. “We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating to find out whether there was any foul play,” said a police officer from Nalasopara police station.

The family, however, has directly blamed the police officers for failing in their duty of care. “We had contacted the Nalasopara police but we were not informed about him being dropped off by locals at the police station. This is sheer negligence,” said Sameer Vartak, nephew of the deceased.

When confronted by the family, officers from the Nalasopara police station reportedly apologised, admitting negligence.

Vartak, a landlord from Virar, is survived by three sons and a daughter.