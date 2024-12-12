Menu Explore
7-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 12, 2024 06:50 AM IST

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered pit at a construction site in Navi Mumbai while playing with friends.

Navi Mumbai: A seven-year-old lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered pit dug up at a construction site in Kopar Khairane on Wednesday.

7-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site
7-year-old boy drowns in pit at construction site

The deceased, Ankit Pansing Thangunna, was a class 2 student at Jijamata Convent School in Sector-4, Kopar Khairane. According to the police, he went to play with his friends in the evening after leaving school. He was playing near the pit when he lost balance and fell into it at 6.45pm. The open pit was at Sector-5, measuring around 15 x 8ft and was filled with water. Thangunna’s friends immediately informed his parents about the incident, after which his father Pansing Thounna and other residents rushed to the spot and rescued him.

“It is an open plot undergoing construction work. The pit was not secured. We have registered a case, and the contractor concerned is held responsible,” said the senior inspector, Audumbar Patil.

Thangunna was taken to a civic general hospital at Vashi where he was declared dead on arrival.

