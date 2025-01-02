MUMBAI: A special court constituted under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 on Wednesday sentenced eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years of imprisonment, after finding them guilty of possessing and transporting 232kg Heroin in a boat near the coast of Gujarat in 2015. 8 Pakistani nationals get 20-yr jail for trying to smuggle in 232kg heroin

Special judge Shashikant E Bangar passed the judgement on Wednesday, and the detailed order is yet to be made available. The NDPS court in October 2017 had rejected the bail pleas of the eight Pakistani nationals, on the ground that huge quantity of psychotropic substance was seized from their boat.

The eight accused are identified as Alibuksh Allabuksh Sindhi, Maksud Yusuf Masih, Mohd. Baksh Natho, Mohd. Ahmad Mohd Inayat, Mohammed Younus Haji Mohd. Sumar, Mohd. Yousuf Abdulla Gagawani, Mohd Gulhasan Maulabksh Baluch and Gulhasan Mohd. Siddhiq.

Their boat was intercepted by officials of the Indian Coast Guard, towards the Northwest coast of Gujarat, on the morning of April 21. As per the prosecution, the assistant commandant Rohit Chaudhari noticed that the eight persons in the boat were Pakistani nationals and found 11 blue drums in the storage compartment.

When the officials tested the material inside the drums at Porbandar, after the boat was seized, it was found that the substance was Heroine, weighing up to 232kg, kept in various packets. The boat was found to be registered in Pakistan, with the name, ‘Al-Yasir’. On inquiry, they said that they were taking the ‘material’ inside the drums to India.

The eight men were subsequently taken to Porbandar port and three satellite phones, two GPS, one electronic navigation chart, mobile phones and an inverter were seized from them.

The accused along with the recovered materials were sent to Yellowgate police station as the boat was intercepted in its jurisdiction, where an FIR was registered based on the statement of an Indian Coast Guard officer, following which the eight men were arrested, booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985.

Special judge Shashikant E Bangar passed the judgement on Wednesday, while observing that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. “Considering that if the accused persons would have been successful in transporting and importing the commercial quantity of the contraband into India, it would have contributed in rise in criminal activities for distribution and sale thereof,” observed the court.

Sentencing them to 20 years, the court said, “More particularly the accused persons are Pakistani Nationals, that is from an enemy country, which would be most aggravating circumstances, and would hold back this court from showing any leniency while sentencing the accused persons even if they have undergone a longer duration of detention in judicial custody during the trial.”

After the completion of their sentence, the eight would be deported to Pakistan.