8,000 sq metre area freed for Mithi river widening

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 149 structures along the Mithi River in Kurla along the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), which were obstructing the widening project, over Friday and Saturday, freeing up 8,000 square metres of area. This has also made a 300-metre width area available by the area for its widening, allowing the work of constructing a retaining wall by the river bank to begin. HT Image

The work of demolition was delayed due to opposition from locals and a legal battle, but as permissions from the Bombay High Court were obtained, the BMC went ahead with the demolitions. For the authorised owners along the stretch, compensation and alternative accommodation will be given in the next four weeks, as per HC orders.

The demolitions required the work of multiple departments, including the L ward, deputy municipal commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar, the legal department, the storm water drains department, and the roads department. The demolition of remaining encroachments along the river banks will continue in the coming days. Additionally, the road department has been asked to complete the work for a box drain from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to the Mithi River immediately.