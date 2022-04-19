₹81.42L out of ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines across Navi Mumbai that van driver fled with recovered
Out of the ₹82.50 lakh meant for depositing in the ATM machines that was stolen by the van driver, NRI Coastal police have seized ₹81.42 lakh. The rest of the amount was spent by the accused, Sandeep Dalvi (36), within 24 hours of the theft.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the substitute driver, Dalvi, fled with the van from Ulwe while two vault officers and a security guard were depositing the cash in an ATM machine. He then abandoned the van near Apollo Hospital and fled with the box of cash.
“The van had started with ₹2.29Cr and they went on depositing the money at various ATM machines. If the accused fled in the beginning itself, the money stolen would have been much more. Within 24 hours of the theft, the team of NRI Coastal Police nabbed him even though we had no CCTV footage and no location to track as he did not carry any mobile phone,” Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said.
A photograph of the accused that the police procured helped them trace using an informer. The police suspected that he would try to flee to his hometown in Mangaon, Raigad district, and all vehicles going towards Mangaon were from Panvel. Hence, they had a team in Panvel looking out for him. He was nabbed on Thursday night and produced before court on Friday. He was remanded to police custody till April 20.
“During the course of investigation, he revealed that after abandoning the van, he hired an auto rickshaw to Koparkhairane to his friend’s house. He handed over the box to his friend and asked him to keep it. He told the friend that the box contained some household items and that he would take it back from him later. He had taken some money with him and he splurged on alcohol,” senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil, said.
Except for the money that the accused spent, police have been able to recover the remaining money. “The agency that was in-charge of the money will now have to approach the court and get the money back by following the due procedure,” Patil said.
-
Kashmiri artist takes to canvas to portray deeply sensitive themes
In the politically-charged landscape of the Valley, an artist has taken to canvas to portray some deeply sensitive themes and is carving out a space for himself. Kunwar Aamir Hameed Wani's pursuit to become an artist, however, has not been an easy one. His oil and acrylic artworks on canvas and paper are mostly focused on contemporary and abstract forms.
-
Petrol pump employee bludgeoned to death in Moga
A petrol pump employee was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants on the Moga-Barnala national highway near Bode village in Nihal Singh Wala sub-division on Sunday night. Joginder was identified as Joginder Singh of Bode village in Moga district. Assistant superintendent of police Sarfaraz Alam said that the incident took place at 11 pm on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.
-
Ganesh Naik rape case: Will take all actions as per rules, law and evidence, says Navi Mumbai top cop BK Singh
Trouble continues to mount on former minister and BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, against whom rape and criminal intimidation cases have been registered. The Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh has said that investigation in the cases would be conducted as per evidence and necessary action will be taken as per need. We do not want to discuss the live-in relationship details as of now.
-
J&K daily wagers lathicharged during protest for regularisation
Nearly half a dozen daily wagers of the jal shakti department (also called public health engineering) were lathicharged and several others were roughed up by police at Indira Chowk while they were on their way to Raj Bhawan during a protest over their demand for regularisation. Infuriated over police blockade, the daily wagers shouted slogans against the BJP and J&K administration for not regularising their services.
-
Will probe ₹3 lakh crore debt left by previous governments: Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his government will investigate the huge debt of ₹3 lakh crore piled up by previous regimes and make recovery. The decision was announced by the Aam Aadmi Party through a tweet. CM meets AAP MLAs Mann also held meetings with some party MLAs during the day to gather feedback. Last month, Mann had met women MLAs of the party to take feedback from them.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics