8-month-old girl kidnapped by drunkard reunited with mother
Palghar: An eight-month-old girl was reunited with her mother within eight hours after she went missing on Friday. The child was allegedly kidnapped by one Kishore Dagle (30) on Friday afternoon in Boisar.
Dagle allegedly wanted to sell the baby to a childless couple when he was arrested by Yogesh Tare, a Home Guard who nabbed him near Kumbhavli, Boisar after photos of the minor were shared on a Whatsapp group comprising of Home Guards.
The girl was sleeping in a makeshift creche under a railway bridge in Boisar when she was taken.
Her parents Varsha and Kanhaiya Damor who hail from Madhya Pradesh both work as labourers on railway projects on the tracks.
While her parents were at work, another labourer informed Varsha that her baby was missing from her creche.
Since it was impossible for the girl to crawl out of the creche, the mother filed a complaint with us, said Sr PI Naresh Randhir of Palghar Government Railway Police (GRP).
We registered a case of kidnapping under Section 363 of IPC and began the probe, he said.
We formed three police teams and as there were no CCTV cameras on platforms between Dahanu to Vaitarna we had no clue initially, said Randhir.
After the Home Guards shared the photo of the girl on their WhatsApp group, Tare saw the accused with the girl in her arms near Kumbhavli. Tare hauled Dagle to us and Varsha identified her daughter, subsequently, Dagle was arrested, said Randhir.
“The accused, a resident of Kelwe, is jobless and was drunk at the time of the arrest. He was planning to sell the kid to a childless couple to fund his drinking vice,” police said.
The accused was remanded in police custody by the Palghar court on Saturday, said Randhir, adding that further investigation is on.
-
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
-
Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills.
-
Three get life sentences for killing watchman during temple robbery
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a watchman who tried to stop them from robbing a Jain temple at Borivali in August 2010. According to the prosecution case, the incident took place in the wee hours of August 22, 2010. The gang first attacked the two watchmen of the temple, killing one of them on the spot. The gang had fled with metal idols and golden ornaments.
-
Senior citizens complain of health issues due to contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony
PUNE At a time when many localities from the central parts of Pune are facing disrupted water supply, there was an additional problem of contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony in Erandwane that the civic body has resolved on Saturday. The problem persisted for more than a fortnight. According to Pune Municipal Corporation officials, water was contaminated after it seeped from the leaked drainage pipeline and mixed with the waterline.
-
CM inaugurates ‘Water For All’ policy
Mumbai Ahead of the upcoming civic elections chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 'Water for all' policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The policy aims towards providing water connection to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which include slum clusters, Gaothan (erstwhile villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential structures. Far, the civic body was not giving water connections to unauthorised or illegal structures.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics