9 IPS officers transferred; GRP gets new commissioner

Mumbai: The state government on Saturday transferred nine senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has got a new commissioner and the prison department has got a new additional director general of police (ADGP).

Special inspector general of police, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, Ravindra Shisve will now replace Quaiser Khalid as the next GRP commissioner. Khalid is yet to get a posting.

Shisve, a 2002 batch IPS officer, has worked in the city as DCP Zone-1 in South Mumbai, comprising areas like Colaba, Cuffe-Parade and Azad Maidan. Later he also worked as Joint commissioner of police in Pune.

In other transfers, IPS officer Manoj Lohiya, who was working as the special inspector general (IGP) of police, Kolhapur, will take charge of the newly formed Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate. Sunil Phulari will take charge of the post of special IGP, Kolhapur.

Suhas Warke, who was the joint commissioner of police, Mumbai Crime branch has been transferred as special IGP, law and order, Maharashtra. Sanjay Darade who was the additional commissioner of police, eastern suburbs, Mumbai, has been transferred to the special branch as additional commissioner of police.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta is transferred to the post of additional director general of police, Maharashtra Prisons – the post which was lying vacant for quite some time.

Sanjay Mohite, who was the special IGP, Konkan, has been transferred as the joint commissioner of police in Navi-Mumbai. Suresh Kumar Mengade will be the new chief vigilance officer of CIDCO and Ranjan Sharma as the additional commissioner of police, east region, Pune.